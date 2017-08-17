Victoria Officials Contract Company To Provide Maintenance To Water Tank

VICTORIA – The Town of Victoria has contracted with Southern Corrosion, Inc. to provide maintenance services on the town’s water storage tanks located near the corner of Court Street and Main Street and on Mecklenburg Avenue. Maintenance of these facilities is essential to the integrity of the system. Through this maintenance agreement, Southern Corrosion will inspect, repair, clean, and paint the tanks on a scheduled rotation to keep the tanks in optimal operating condition.

The elevated water tank located near the intersection of Mecklenburg Avenue and W. 1st Street was built in the late 1920’s and has served the town since then. The tank has been maintained, as needed, in the past but the town council feels that in order to protect the facility and to keep it in optimal condition it is best to have regularly scheduled inspections, repairs from those inspections, and maintenance.

With that being said, Southern Corrosion will begin rehabilitation of the elevated water tank on Monday, August 21st. All work will be done in accordance with American Water Works Association standards and in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health Office of Drinking Water. The rehabilitation will take approximately 8 weeks. This work will include the following:

• Draining of the elevated tank;

• Abrasive blasting of the interior surfaces to bare metal;

• Application of prime coat and finish coat of epoxy that is NSF approved for contact with potable water;

• Clean and sterilize the tank interior;

• Pressure wash all exterior surfaces; and

• Apply 2 coats of paint to all exterior surfaces.

The elevated water tank helps produce the normal operating water pressure on the system, however during the time the tank is out of service pressure will be maintained using pumps with the ground level storage tank as well as the pumps at the water treatment facility. Citizens may notice slight changes in the water pressure in the system. These should be minimal but may happen occasionally.

It is anticipated that the work should be completed near the end of October with the elevated tank completely rehabilitated and in service.