Victoria Event Brings Fun for Locals, Visitors

VICTORIA – Victoria hosted their 5th Annual National Day of the Cowboy event on Saturday and for the second straight year, temperatures were near triple digits with heat index numbers well above one hundred. Despite the heat, the event saw a day filled with family fun and lots of visitors to the town.

The many activities, including shoot-outs, a barbecue cook-off, famous faces, games, music and more, kept everyone busy with plenty of fun activities throughout the day.

The event continues to be a staple of the yearly activities hosted by the town of Victoria as a way to offer fun-filled family festivals as well as to bring guests to the area.

Town officials thanked everyone that came to the 5th Annual National Day of the Cowboy in Victoria and for organizers and helpers that made it another successful day.

