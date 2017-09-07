Victoria Continues to Work Diligently on Water Leaks

VICTORIA – Victoria officials continue to deal with water issues and leaks following the recent changes as work is being done on the water tower. With the switching of the lines and pressure changes, some of the older pipes in the town have experienced leaks.

This has also caused town residents to experience water pressure issues and discoloration of their water.

The town released the following information Saturday morning as crews rushed to make more repairs. “It’s another day in Victoria and more leaks. Unfortunately, with the old pipes, we are experiencing more leaks this morning. A 6” pipe was just repaired on 12th Street and crews are getting ready to repair a 6” line on Main Street. We apologize for the decreased pressure and discolored water but when the system gets disrupted with leaks of this size it creates the discoloration. We will keep you posted on the progress. We just ask that you bear with us as the crews struggle through this.”

As the repairs take place pressure is returned to residents, but some discoloration continues for a short time after the problems are fixed.