Truck and Tractor Pull Continues To Draw Big Crowds to Victoria

VICTORIA – Last Saturday night Victoria Fire and Rescue continued a tradition they started in 2015 as they hosted a truck and tractor pull event. The original event was held in Victoria as part of the Autumn Days festivities and that will continue again this fall, but Victoria Fire and Rescue organized this Spring/Summer event as well after having tremendous success over the past with the fall events.

Entrants in the Victoria Fire and Rescue Truck/Tractor pull on Saturday ranged from road ready trucks to tractors and vehicles that are made specifically for these types of events.

With many different classes of tractors and trucks the crowd saw a unique and exciting pull as the grandstands as well as the sides of the track were full of fans. The event continues to draw both local participants and drivers that travel from other areas and states, while the fans are the same way.

Victoria Fire and Rescue Chief Rodney Newton stated, “The Spring 2017 Truck and Tractor pull was a huge success. We would like to thank all that attended and participated. We apologize for the delay in getting started but we wanted to get the track in the best shape we could for a great show. We look forward to seeing everyone again at the next pull on Saturday, October 14th in conjunction with Victoria Autumn Day.”

The local emergency services group works extremely hard daily to help protect families from fire and during medical emergency situations and the group also brings fun events such as this to the area. They are rewarded with many supporters showing up to return that help during the events.

