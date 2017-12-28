Tractor-Trailer Wrecks Near Kenbridge

LUNENBURG – An accident last week in Lunenburg County saw a 2018 Peterbuilt Tractor Trailer overturn just outside of Kenbridge.

The accident took place on Route 637 approximately .10 miles North of Route 655 near the Kenbridge Water Filtration Plant. The accident took place on December 18 at 10:10 a.m.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Carlos Tovar from Moonachie, N.J., who was driving for Dennise Enterprises, Inc.

Virginia State Trooper and Investigating Officer Senior Trooper J. T. McGhee said that the vehicle crossed the center line and over corrected. It then overturned onto the driver’s side and slid into tree. This caused trash debris to come out of the trailer, striking a fence and spreading in the area near the accident.

Kenbridge Fire Department along with Kenbridge Police Department responded to the accident in order to help secure the area.

The estimated damage to the Peterbuilt Tractor Trailer was $150,000 and Tovar was charged with failure to maintain proper control. There were no injuries associated with the accident.

Photo taken by Kenbridge Fire Department