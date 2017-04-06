Town of Farmville Gives Away Trees for Arbor Day

FARMVILLE – On March 25th the Town of Farmville gave away about 1,500 tree seedlings to celebrate the town’s Arbor Day. Since 2007, the town has given away over 14,000 trees to be planted.

“Arbor Day is an excellent opportunity to educate the public and foster the care of and planting of trees, which helps to preserve the beauty of our town,” commented Town Horticulturist and Tree Board Member, David Fowlkes.

The Arbor Day tree give-away was made possible through the combined efforts of The Town of Farmville and its Tree Board, local Master Gardeners, local Boy Scouts and the Virginia Department of Forestry. The Tree Board encourages residents to submit pictures on the Tree Board’s Facebook page of trees that were obtained at past give-aways that have been planted and are flourishing.