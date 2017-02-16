CHARLOTTE COUNTY – On Tuesday morning a concrete truck owned by W. C Newman of Farmville overturned at 2700 County Line Road in Charlotte County near Madisonville. The driver was transported to Sentra Southside with minor injuries.

Cullen and Darlington Heights Fire Departments responded to the accident.

The loaded truck, weighing between 60,000 and 66,000 pounds, was on its side with the drum out of one of the cradles. Beeline Towing responded with two rotator wreckers. They first repositioned the drum and chained it in place and then righted the vehicle.

The accident occurred in a sharp curve with steep shoulders and a slope.

The road was closed from approximately 8:00 a.m. until noon.

A spokesman for the company reported the driver is bruised and sore but sustained no major injuries. “We’re just glad nobody else was involved and that there were no serious injuries.” He also reported the truck was a total loss.

According to the responding Virginia State Police Trooper G.K. Brandes the cause of the accident is under investigation.