The Prince Edward Board of Supervisors Has New Chairman

FARMVILLE – On Tuesday night Lockett District member Robert M. Jones was chosen as Chairman. This seat has been held by Howard Simpson for the previous three years.
Jones served as Vice-Chairman of the board in 2016.
Farmville District Supervisor Pattie Cooper-Jones was selected as Vice Chairman.
In 2016 the board voted to have a rotating chairman and vice chairman so that one person does not keep the position for more than one year.
