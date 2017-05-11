I have received this email several times so I think my friends are trying to tell me something. I couldn’t findthe original author so without further ado, this reporter is sharing this thought-provoking article with my readers. I first began reading this and was reading it really fast until I reached the third sentence. I stopped and started over reading slower and thinking about every word. This makes you stop and think! Please read slowly. You know…..time has a way of moving quickly and catching you unaware of the passing years. It seems just yesterday that I was young, just married and embarking on my new life with my mate. Yet in a way, it seems like eons ago, and I wonder where all the years went. I know that I lived them all. I have glimpses of how it was back then and of all my hopes and dreams. BUT, here it is….the “back nine” of my life and it catches me by surprise. How did I get here so fast? Where did the years go and where did my youth go? I remember well seeing older people through the years and thinking that those older people were years away from me and that “I was only on the first hole” and the “back nine” was so far off that I could not fathom it or imagine fully what it would be like. BUT, here it is…my friends are retired and getting grey. They move slower and I see an older person now. Some are in better shape and some are in worse shape than me, but I see the great change…not like the ones that I remember who were young and vibrant…but, like me, their age is beginning to show and we are now those older folks that we used to see and never thought we’d become. Each day now I find that just getting a shower is a real target for the day! And, taking a nap is not a treat anymore….it’s mandatory! ‘Cause if I don’t on my own free will…I just fall asleep where I sit! And so now I enter into this new season of my life unprepared for all the aches and pains and the loss of strength and ability to go and do things that I wish I had done but never did! But, at least I know that though I’m on the “back nine,” and I’m not sure how long it will last…. this I know, that when it’s over on this earth…it’s over. A new adventure will begin! Yes, I have regrets. There are things I wish I hadn’t done… things I should have done, but indeed, there are many things I’m happy to have done. It’s all in a lifetime. So, if you’re not on the “back nine” yet…let me remind you, that it will be here faster than you think. So whatever you would like to accomplish in your life, please do it quickly! Don’t put things off too long!! Life goes by quickly. So, do what you can today, as you can never be sure whether you’re on the “back nine” or not! You have no promise that you will see all the seasons of your life…so, live for today and say all the things that you want your loved ones to remember…and hope that they appreciate and love you for all the things that you have done for them in all the years past! “Life” is a gift to you. The way you live your life is your gift to those who come after. Make it a fantastic one! LIVE IT WELL! ENJOY TODAY! DO SOMETHING FUN! BE HAPPY! HAVE A GREAT DAY! Remember, “It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.” LASTLY, CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING: Your kids are becoming you…but your grandchildren are perfect! Going out is good…coming home is better! You forget names, but it’s OK because other people forgot they even knew you! The things you used to care to do, you no longer care to do, but you really do care that you don’t care to do them anymore! You sleep better on a lounge chair with the TV blaring than in bed. It’s called “pre-sleep.” You miss the days when everything worked with just an “ON” and “OFF” switch. You tend to use more four letter words… “what?”… “when?” Now that you can afford expensive jewelry, it’s not safe to wear it anywhere. You notice everything they sell in stores is “sleeveless”! What used to be freckles are now liver spots. Everybody whispers. You have three sizes of clothes in your closet, two of which you will never wear. But OLD is good in some things: Old songs, Old movies, and best of all, OLD FRIENDS! It’s not what you gather but what you scatter that tells what kind of life you have lived.