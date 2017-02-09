Sunday Afternoon Brush Fire

douglas fireDrakes Branch Fire and Rescue, along with departments from Charlotte Court House, Bacon District and Phenix, responded to a Sunday afternoon brush fire that occurred in Saxe. The fire began in an unoccupied structure and spread into a wooded area. No details as of press time on what caused the fire. (Photos courtesy of Drakes Branch Fire and Rescue)

