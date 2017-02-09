- Home
- Charlotte County
- Columnists
- Community
- Education/Schools
- Features
- Local News
- Lunenburg County
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Other News
- Police & Fire
- Prince Edward County
- Sports
- The Word
- Top Story
Drakes Branch Fire and Rescue, along with departments from Charlotte Court House, Bacon District and Phenix, responded to a Sunday afternoon brush fire that occurred in Saxe. The fire began in an unoccupied structure and spread into a wooded area. No details as of press time on what caused the fire. (Photos courtesy of Drakes Branch Fire and Rescue)
Recent Comments