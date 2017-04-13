Statesmen JV Boys Beat Dragons

The R-H JV Statesmen Baseball team picked up an 8-4 win over Park View last Friday after rallying from behind in the fifth inning to take the lead.

Park View jumped out to an early 3-1 lead in the contest and led 4-2 heading to the bottom of the fifth inning. The R-H bats came alive in that half of the inning and they jumped ahead 5-4 after a three run rally. They would duplicate that again in the sixth inning and come away with an 8-4 victory.

Tyler Case had 3 RBI on the day for the Statesmen to lead the offense, while Tyrik Beattie had two hits as well. Shane Robbins got the win on the mound as he pitched three innings and had four strikeouts.