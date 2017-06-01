Statesmen Advance in Regional with Shut Out Pitching Performance

CHARLOTTE C.H. – The Randolph-Henry High School Varsity boy’s baseball team advanced to the regional semi-finals on Monday with a win over Washington & Lee High School from the Northern Neck with a score of 2-0.

Raleigh Duffer pitched a complete game three hit shutout while striking out 12 batters. Carter Strickland had two hits and drove in both runs to lead the R-H offense.

The Statesmen compete against Madison County on Wednesday night this week. Look for additional game coverage next week.