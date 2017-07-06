Sorority Donates Bench to Ellis Acres

The Kappa Rho Omega Chapter and the Lambda Delta Chapter (Longwood University) of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated recently donated a bench with name plates to Ellis Acres Memorial Park in Dillwyn. This project is a part of the AKA 1908 Playground Project to ensure that children have safe and inviting places to play. The AKA sorority members will restore and renew 1,908 existing community and school playgrounds with its Restore, Refresh and Renew Project (AKA 1908 Playgrounds Mobilization Day). Special thanks and appreciation are extended to the Buckingham Career and Technical Center for the construction of the bench, to Ellis Acres Community Recreation Center Board Members for their support, to Wilbur Dean, founder of Ellis Acres, Donnie Bryan, member of the Board of Supervisors in Buckingham, and Joii W. Goodman, Buckingham County School Board member, for their participation in the dedication of the bench and support, and to Rev. Calvin Booker and other community members for the transportation and installation of the bench. Pictured are, front row: Sorority members Elizabeth Hoyles-Washington and Mary M. Smith; second row: Sorority members Dana Radliffe-Walker, Joyce Booker, Stacie Pennington, Avis Gresby, Katrice Pennington, Cynthia Evans; Third row: Sorority members Tiffany Woodson, Carolyn Smith-Lee, Shanta Bland, Katherine Lee, Sasha Johnson. Not pictured: Sorority members Elaine and Linda Whitehead