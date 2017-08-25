Sorority and Masons Sponsor Bloodmobile

The Kappa Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and the Farmville Masonic Lodge #41 AF and AM, recently sponsored their annual American Red Cross Bloodmobile which was held at Fuqua School. The sorority and Masonic Lodge supplied items for the canteen area, participated in the registration area, setup of the area and assisted in the donor range. The Bloodmobile is one of the local sorority’s and Masonic Lodge’s community service projects. Pictured (l—r) Sorority members Avis Gresby, Linda Whitehead, Tracey Wade; blood donor Polly Wise; Sorority members Elvira Ford, Sasha Johnson, Joyce Booker; Cindy Mayberry, American Red Cross Collection Technician Not pictured: Sorority member Megan Clark.