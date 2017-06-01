Senior Walk – Class of 2017 Returns to Its Roots

LUNENBURG – In a tradition that has started in recent years at Lunenburg County Public Schools, graduating seniors from Central High School offer motivation to younger students.

On Friday, May 26, 2017, the Class of 2017 walked the halls of their former elementary schools and their former middle school. Current students and their former teachers greeted them with high fives and hugs.

This occasion was very nostalgic for the Class of 2017 and their former teachers. It also showed current elementary and middle school students the ultimate goal that they are working to achieve.