Reginald Ramsey Dixon, Sr. Obituary

Reginald Ramsey Dixon, Sr., age 83, of Abilene, affectionately known as “Blue” went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 20, 2017. He was the beloved husband of the late Judith Woods Dixon. Surviving are his loving son, Reginald R. Dixon, II; devoted niece, Susan Scruggs and her husband Scott; and his great-niece, Emily Bowman; also surviving are a host of other relatives and friends. Blue was an avid sports fan. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Yankees. He enjoyed watching Scott play golf with his buddies at Briery Country Club. Serving in the U. S. Army, Blue was a veteran of the Korean Conflict.

A graveside funeral was held 11 a.m., Saturday, December 23, 2017, in Eureka Baptist Church Cemetery, Keysville, Va. The family accepted friends at his home, 9180 County Line Road, Charlotte C. H., Va. at all times. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, Va. is serving the family.