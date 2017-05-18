Randolph-Henry High School Soccer Celebrates Senior Night With Win

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE – The Statesmen soccer team took on Buckingham in their “Senior Night” celebration and sent their upcoming graduates to a big win.

The scoring started in the 5th minute when Shayne Maloney scored from a throw-in by Michael Nichols. On another throw-in in the 11th minute, Michael Nichols was again able to assist Shayne Maloney with his second goal.

The scoring continued early on as in the 17th minute, Caleb Chadwick was able to find the back of the net with Shayne Maloney assisting this time. In the 31st minute, Caleb Chadwick assisted Shayne Maloney for his third goal of the night, while Matthew Poling powered through the Buckingham defense to score in the 35th minute.

The Statesmen continued the offensive onslaught when Matthew Poling assisted Jose Perez in the 38th minute to score. With only seconds left in the first half Caleb Chadwick made his second goal of the night with an assist from Shayne Maloney.

At the end of the first half, RHHS was leading Buckingham 7-0. This score remained the same until the 30th minute of the second half when Buckingham was able to score off a free kick. In the 35th minute of the 2nd half, Shayne Maloney made another goal with an assist from Michael Nichols off of another throw-in to make the final score 8-1.