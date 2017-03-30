R-HHS Lady Statesmen Tennis Begin Season With Three Wins

The 2017 Randolph-Henry High School Girls Tennis Team has started the season with 3 wins in what they hope is the beginning of a strong season working toward a post-season appearance. The team is led by returning seniors Meredith Feinman, Couper Webb and Helen Lin in the top three seeds respectively. In the first match of the year against Altavista High School on March 16 at home the Lady Statesmen swept the match 9-0 dropping only 1 game across the 9 pro sets. Singles results were #1 seed Meredith Feinman over Sarah Castro 8-0, #2 seed Couper Webb over Emily Gibson 8-0, #3 seed Helen Lin over Vy Doan 8-0, #4 seed Eliza Walker over Hannah Morris 8-1, #5 seed McKenzie Sharpe over Maggie Belinksi 8-0, and #6 seed Annie Sandridge over Ali Robertson 8-0. In exhibition play #7 seed Grace Algeier defeated Khalia Waller 8-0. In doubles the #1 seed team of Feinman/Webb d. Castro/Doan 8-0, #2 seed Lin/Walker d. Gibson/Robertson 8-0 and #3 seed Sharpe/A. Sandridge d. Morris/Waller 8-0. In exhibition doubles the team of Morgan Mason/Taylor Jones d. Waller/Kiara 8-0.

On March 21 the Statesmen hosted the Lady Generals of William Campbell High School with another decisive result. Singles results were #1 seed Meredith Feinman d. Hannah Shrock 8-0, #2 seed Couper Webb d. Jesenia Sanchez 8-0, #3 seed Helen Lin d. Jennifer Sanchez 8-0, #4 seed Eliza Walker d. Kelsey DeJarnette 8-0, #5 seed McKenzie Sharpe d. Angel Newton 8-0, and #6 seed Annie Sandridge d. Adaja Adams 8-1. In doubles the #1 seed team of Feinman/Webb d. Shrock/Sanchez 8-0, #2 seed Lin/Walker d. Sanchez/DeJarnette 8-1 and #3 seed Sharpe/A. Sandridge d. Newton/Adams 8-1. In exhibition play the doubles team of Grace Reynolds/Calynn Trent were ahead 5-0 when the match was called. In intersquad exhibition Morgan Mason, Grace Algeier, Pearl Sandridge, Taylor Jones, Haley Conwell and Kaley Moon played well.

In the toughest match of the young season the Lady Statesmen traveled to South Boston to face 4A Halifax County High School on March 23. In a best 2 out of 3 set format the Statesmen pulled out the win, 6-3, in a battle that lasted over 3 hours. Singles results were #1 seed Meredith Feinman(RH) d. Alyssa Conde(HC) 6-0,6-1, #2 seed Couper Webb(RH) d. Savannah Reaves(HC) 6-0,6-0, #3 seed Helen Lin(RH) d. Kassidy Irby(HC) 7-5,6-3, #4 seed Eliza Walker(RH) fell to RaeAnn Winigar(HC) 5-7,4-6, #5 seed McKenzie Sharpe(RH) fell to Amber Roane(HC) 3-6,6-1,8-10(tiebreak), and #6 seed Annie Sandridge(RH) d. Kendall Foushee(HC) 6-1,5-7,10-5 (tiebreak). In doubles play in an 8 game pro-set format #1 seed Feinman/Webb(RH) d. Conde/Reaves(HC) 8-3, #2 seed Lin/Walker (RH) d. Foushee/Irby(HC) 9-7,and #3 seed Sharpe/Sandridge(RH) fell to Winigar/Roane(HC) 4-8. In exhibition play the #4 seed doubles team of Grace Algeier/Morgan Mason won 8-1, Taylor Jones/Grace Reynolds fell 3-8 and Calynn Trent/Kaley Moon fell 1-8. In singles exhibition play Haley Conwell was trailing 1-7 when the match was called.

According to the coaches, “This year’s team is working very well together. They have good chemistry, are supporting each other and working very hard on tennis fundamentals and mental toughness. We expect good results this year.” The coaches are also pleased with the growing interest in tennis with 14 young ladies on the team including two 8th graders, two freshmen, five sophomores and two juniors in addition to the three seniors. The spread of ages bodes well for continuing to build depth for the future.

The Lady Statesmen are back in action this week with three away matches including Goochland on 3/28, Appomattox on 3/30 and Prince Edward on 3/31.