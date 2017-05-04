R-H Beats Goochland, Remains in First Following First Loss

The Randolph-Henry Statesmen Varsity Baseball team took a huge victory over Goochland to solidify their position at the top of the James River District last week, before dropping their first game of the season to Amelia on Tuesday.

The Statesmen got a strong game on the mound from Carter Strickland against Goochland as the lefty pitched six innings, including the first five of scoreless baseball before Josh Jones came in for the save in the seventh inning.

The game was 0-0 until the sixth inning when R-H got RBI from Strickland and Russell Schmidt to help break the game open and give them a 3-0 lead. Goochland finally got on the board in the bottom of the seventh, before Jones closed the game.

The Statesmen suffered a tough loss to Amelia on Tuesday as the Raiders scored in the first, fifth, sixth and seventh innings off of starter Brandon Webb, who went all seven innings, in a 6-0 game.