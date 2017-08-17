Praying for Students, Staff & Country

- Home
The local chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes sponsored a prayer circle at the flagpole on Tuesday, August 15.. This student-initiated event was voluntarily attended by students, faculty, parents, community members, former students headed to college and local law enforcement members. Attendees prayed for the school year, for safety for students & staff and for our country.
