Pempel Chosen as Fire Dept. Member of the Month

FARMVILLE – Sgt. Dan Pempel has been honored as Farmville Fire Department’s Member of the Month.

Pempel has served with the Farmville Fire Department for 14 years. Prior to moving to Virginia Pempel worked for U.S. Airways where he retired with 38 years of service at the LaGuardia Airport.

He lived in Valley Stream New York and volunteered with the Valley Stream Fire Department in Nassau County. He has served over 44 years in the fire service.

According to the fire department, not only has Dan dedicated his life to helping others but he also served our nation in Vietnam with the U.S. Army. “It is a true honor to have him amongst our ranks,” said fire department officials. “Dan is a wealth of knowledge and provides years of experience to the Farmville Fire Department.”

Pempel currently serves as property sergeant with the Farmville Fire Department and he also serves with the Randolph District Fire Department. He has received certifications in Virginia to include Firefighter 1 & 2, Hazmat Operations, EVOV, ICS 100,200,700, DPO, Farm Machinery Extrication, Rural Water Supply, NFA Incident Safety Officer, Incident Response to Terrorist Bombings, and HTR Vehicle Rescue. He is also a graduate of the Nassau County Fire Academy in New York.