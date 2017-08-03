PEFYA Ponytails Finish 2-2 in World Series

PRINCE EDWARD – The Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association (PEFYA) Ponytails All-Star team traveled to Sumter, South Carolina this past weekend to play in the X-Play World Series Tournament.

The PEFYA squad had a strong tournament and finished with a 2-2 record after being eliminated from the tournament in a 10-7 loss to Alabama on Monday.

PEFYA got off to a strong start against Alabama as Brooke Conwell had a home run early in the game to help give her team a 4-1 lead. Alyson Lucas and Danner Allen saw time on the mound for PEFYA in the Monday contest.

PEFYA suffered a tough opening game loss to South Carolina by a 16-8 score, but rebounded with a win over Texas by a 15-0 margin. In the Sunday victory, Allen and Kyla Edmonds pitched well, while Alani Walton and Da’Nasia Dupuy paced the offense with six hits between the two.

The local team got their second win of the tournament later in the night against Tennessee with a 9-7 win.

PEFYA jumped out to a bi 6-1 lead in the third inning, but Tennessee rallied and the score was 7-5 at the end of the fourth inning in favor of PEFYA. Each team added two more runs late in the game and PEFYA took the win. Lucas and Allen saw time on the mound in the win over Tennessee.