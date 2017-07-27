PEFYA Debs Win State Tournament

- Home
FARMVILLE – The Prince Edward-Farmville (PEFYA) Debs All-Stars are headed back to play in the Dixie Softball World Series after winning the State Tournament in Dinwiddie last week.
PEFYA beat Halifax in the state finals game by a 7-4 score ending an undefeated tournament for the group.
PEFYA took an early 4-0 after two innings and jumped up 5-0 in the third. It appeared they would cruise to an easy win but Halifax rallied and closed the score to 5-4 before PEFYA got a couple extra runs late and got the win.
The team will travel to Alexandria, Louisiana to open World Series play on July 29.
