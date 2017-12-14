PE Students Contribute to Coat Drive

The Student Council Association (SCA) at Prince Edward County High School helped support Centra Southside Community Hospital’s annual coat drive this year. Students and teachers collected coats, gloves and hats (and even a bathrobe) to ensure that all of Prince Edward County stays warm during this winter season. Pictured left to right: Lisa Simon, Brenda Goodson, Ross Baldwin, Mackenzie Morris, Kierra Green, Alyssa Spease, Bret Purser; Standing L-R Matthew Russell, Caroline Fenton, Summer Woodard and Quiana Wylie (in the bathrobe). Photo bomb-Lance LeSueur.