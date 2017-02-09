One Man Doing Right is a Majority

Before ascending to Heaven to be at the right hand of His Father, Jesus comforted His disciples with the following promise: “ Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom. “ (Luke 12:32.) Of course, Jesus was referring to His new eternal kingdom where death, pain, and sin will no longer exist. For a detailed description of the “new Jerusalem,” please study Revelation, chapters 21 and 22.

Often, we assume that any movement with large numbers of followers, is automatically “right.” However, the Bible and secular history teach us otherwise. In the above promise, Christ tells His followers that they will be small in number, but will be right with God; He also promises that God will reward them eternally for their faithfulness.

Therefore, is the majority always right? The quick, superficial answer might be, “Yes.” However, when we look more closely, we find that the majority has been wrong, often.

Hitler’s racism was supported by the majority of Germans in the 1930’s and 1940’s. It was from this racism that millions of innocent Jews were murdered by the Nazis; a total of some sixty million people were killed by World War II.

Let’s look at a few quotations by thinking people concerning being on the side of the majority or minority:

1. “Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to reform (or pause and reflect).” Mark Twain.

2. “I don’t imagine you will dispute the fact that at present the stupid people are in an absolutely overwhelming majority all the world over.” Henrik Ibsen.

3. “The only tyrant I accept in this world is the ‘still small voice’ within me. And even though I have to face the prospect of being a minority of one, I humbly believe I have the courage to be in such a hopeless minority.” Mahatma Gandhi.

4. One man with courage is a majority.” – Thomas Jefferson.

No doubt the greatest mistake that a mob ever made was their calling for the crucifixion of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, while crying for the robber Barabbas to go free.

Jesus was brought before Pilate; this is how the Biblical record reads: …39But it is your custom that I release to you one prisoner at the Passover. So then, do you want me to release to you the King of the Jews?” 40“Not this man, they shouted, “but Barabbas!” (Now Barabbas was a robber.) John 18: 38-40.

It is easy for the individual to be caught up emotionally in the psychology of a mob and participate in mob violence, indiscretions, and vacuous acts.

You may recall that Jesus taught that many would go through the wide gate leading to eternal death, but few would go through the narrow gate leading to life eternal. Matthew 7:13-14 reads: 13 “Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it. 14 Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it.”

Dear ones, remember the flood of Noah’s day? Although Noah warned the people that a devastating flood would soon come, only eight people believed and were saved in the ark. The vast majority refused to listen and prepare; consequently, they were swept to their death by the universal flood.

Therefore, when obeying God, if you are in the minority, count yourself blessed, for the followers of Christ have perpetually faced trials when living righteously in an unrighteous world. One man doing right is a majority.

