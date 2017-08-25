New Assistant Town Manager Has Diverse Experience in Local Government

FARMVILLE -The Town of Farmville is proud to announce that C. Scott Davis of Colonial Heights has been hired as Assistant Town Manager. Dr. Davis has a resume heavy in local government experience at various levels and an educational background rich in policy and public administration.

Most recently, Dr. Davis served as Director of Planning and Community Development for the City of Colonial Heights. From 2009-2015 he served as Mayor of Colonial Heights after having served as Councilman for six years. He has held various positions at Richard Bland College of William and Mary, including Director of Advancement and Alumni Relations and Chief of Police.

“We are excited to have someone as qualified and of such a high caliber as Scott in this position. He will bring a new perspective to our work. The Town of Farmville is thriving with many current projects in development and Scott will be helping with the increasing responsibilities in our office,” commented Town Manager, Gerry Spates.

Dr. Davis stated, “The Town of Farmville and the City of Colonial Heights have many similarities. Both communities strive to provide excellent service while keeping a small-town feel. I am looking forward to beginning in this new position and being a part of this wonderful community.”

Dr. Davis earned his Doctor of Law and Policy (LP. D.) from Northeastern University. He earned a Master of Public Administration degree from Virginia Commonwealth University, where he currently serves as an Adjunct Instructor.

Dr. Davis will start in the position at the beginning of October. He will be residing in Farmville with his family, including his wife, Suzanne, and their two children.