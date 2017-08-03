National Night Out Highlights Community Camaraderie

VICTORIA – The National Night Out event on August 1, 2017 in the Victoria Railroad Park was a big hit as many area residents joined organizers and emergency services organizations as well as local police departments in celebrating community camaraderie.

BLISS of Lunenburg helped sponsor and organize the event along with help from groups such as Timmy’s Grocery, Long & Foster, and the Lunenburg County Victims Assistance Program.

The Lunenburg Middle School Cheerleaders helped with face painting for the kids while many area organizations were there to meet local residents and pass out items to kids.

Victoria Fire and Rescue participated in the event and brought some of their vehicles there to let kids sit inside and see all of the equipment they use. There were representatives from Victoria Police Department, Kenbridge Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Lunenburg County Sheriffs’ Office.

Tom Mix Rangers and characters such as Spiderman and Snow White also helped entertain attendees.

