Meals on Wheels March Campaign

March 2017 was the 15th annual March for Meals campaign that was led by Meals on Wheels America. Ellie Hollander, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels America stated, “March is a time for us to rally around Meals on Wheels. Our ability to meet the needs of vulnerable seniors lies in the willingness and generosity of businesses, government and concerned individuals of all ages to contribute in their own way. It not only makes economic sense to enable seniors to stay healthy and safe at home, but it improves the health and vibrancy of our communities and our nation at large.” The cost of five meals every week for a year for Charlotte County Meals on Wheels is less than the cost of one day in the hospital. Pictured from left to right are: Willie Pettus (driver), Shilo Mrazik (driver), Stephen Walker (mayor of Charlotte Court House), Ronnie Royster (CCMOW Coordinator), Denise Pridgen (mayor of Drakes Branch) and Franklin Dodd (mayor of Phenix). These mayors helped the volunteer drivers deliver meals to the constituents in their area.