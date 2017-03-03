Mary Ann Thorton Mosley Obituary

Mary Ann Thorton Mosley, daughter of the late Josephine Oliver was born on January 21, 1943 in Richland, Georgia. God called her home on February 19, 2017.

Mary attended Richland, Georgia public schools. She journeyed to New Jersey where she met and married Ronald C. Mosley. They lived and worked in Morristown, New Jersey where they welcomed the arrival of Ronald, Jr. and Tanga Raynette. The family relocated to Chase City, Virginia in 1964 and Marvin Pernell joined the family in 1965.

Mary was a valued employee at Jonbil Manufacturing for several years. Upon moving to Kenbridge, Virginia, she worked at Aileen Women’s Apparel until its closure.

Always exuding a cheerful, joyous attitude, Mary was a joy to be around. She was extremely caring and compassionate, and was held in high esteem by all who came to know and interact with her. She enjoyed yard sales, auctions, and therapeutic art, as well as spending time with friends and family.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted daughter, Tanga “Peaches” Cleaton; a loving son, Marvin P. Mosley; a loving, devoted granddaughter, Chelicy Mosley; a grandson, Ryan Wingfield; a brother, Samuel (Veronica) Oliver and a sister, Bessie Oliver; a special cousin, Earline Walden; two sisters-in-law, Linda Mosley Gordon of Occoquan, Virginia and Jean Winn of South Hill, Virginia; one brother-in-law, Wilkey Mosley, of Chase City, Virginia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

