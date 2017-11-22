Lunenburg Sees Increases in Property Values Following Reassessment

LUNENBURG – Lunenburg County recently underwent a reassessment of property and improvements with both areas increasing according to Lunenburg County Commissioner of Revenue Liz Hamlett.

Mrs. Hamlett addressed the Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors last week and noted that there was an overall 7% increase for the county after all of the reassessment work had been completed. This included land values rising by over 8% and property improvements up by over 5%.

She noted that the increases would result in an approximately $232,000 increase for the county. New homes built within the last five years and homes with recent improvements made to them were most likely to see the increased numbers, but the biggest increase overall was in land values for Lunenburg. She also noted that town property was up 1.72% and improvements in the town were up 2.91%. This was the first reassessment in the county in six years and residents can expect to get notices in the mail presently. The new values will be effective on January 1, 2018.