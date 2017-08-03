Lunenburg Schools Preparing for Start of a New Academic Year

LUNENBURG – Summer vacation has flown by for area students and a return to school is just over a couple of weeks away. Lunenburg County Public Schools will welcome back students on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 for the upcoming year.

There will be an open house event for Pre K-12th grade students at each of their schools on

Thursday, August 10, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. This will give parents and students a chance to visit their schools, meet teachers and prepare for the start of the year the following week.

While most of the information needed for parents and students will be in the packet of information that you receive at Open House events, it is also on the school system’s website, www.lunenburgcountyschools.org

The website also includes more information on the following:

*2017-2018 School Calendar

*2017-2018 Fees for All Schools

*2017-2018 Supply lists for each grade (Pre K-8)

*2017-2018 Breakfast and Lunch prices

*2017-2018 Free and Reduced Meal Information

If there are any questions regarding the bus routes, pickup or drop-off times, please contact the Transportation Department at the School Board Office at 676-2467.

For teachers and school employees, there will be the yearly Convocation event on Friday, August 11 at Central High School. This event will be taking place at 11:00 a.m.