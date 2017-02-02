Lunenburg Middle Lady Blue Devils Defeat CMS Bobcat Girls

The Lunenburg Middle School Lady Blue Devils basketball team is rolling toward the playoffs after the recent defeat of Charlotte Lady Bobcats on, Wednesday, January 25.

The Lunenburg Middle School squad took a dominating 36-16 win C. Tate led all scorers with 11 points. A. Crawley and M. Nash added 8 points and 6 points respectfully.

M. Alexander chipped in with 4 points. M. Moore, M. Reese, and M. Blowers each dropped in 2 points and M. Williams rounded out the scoring with 1 point.

The Blue Devils now have 6 wins and 2 losses so far as the regular season winds down this week.