Lunenburg ‘In a Pretty Good Place’ Following Recent Audit

LUNENBURG – Lunenburg is “in a pretty good place” according to the completed fiscal year 2016 audit of the county. Robinson Farmer Cox Associates did the audit for Lunenburg and reported that the county had an unassigned general fund balance of 5.9 million dollars.

Representatives for the auditing firm said that the general fund balance increased slightly and debt service amounts went down by approximately the same amount.

According to the report, the audit went smoothly and there were no material weaknesses or deficiencies found during the audit.

Robinson Farmer Cox Associates also included a comparison of Lunenburg to 13 other localities that the business also audits. In the comparison, Lunenburg was ranked 4th in the category of Unassigned General Fund Balance as % of Total Revenue.

Lunenburg is being compared to other areas with higher revenue sources through tax collection and ranked 10th in total revenue. This makes the ranking of 5th among General Fund Balance stand out as the county is at the top of that category, while being toward the bottom of total revenue brought in.

While the names of the other locations being compared to Lunenburg were not released, the property tax revenue for Lunenburg was last at just $5.8 million while some of the other locations had amounts as high as $17 million.

Supervisor Wayne Hoover stated, “We had a meeting earlier and we are very satisfied with the audit and even more satisfied with the financial situation in the county.”