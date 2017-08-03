Local Tennis Community Honors R-HHS Girls Tennis Team

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE – The Lady Statesmen were honored by the local tennis community with a dinner and awards ceremony held at Charlotte Country Club in Charlotte Court House. The ladies and gentlemen of the tennis community locally and from Farmville worked hard all season supporting the team as hitting partners, simulating match play, supplying additional equipment, attending matches at home and on the road, and in many other ways. The adults thanked the student athletes for their dedication to their academic workload, their athletic excellence, their communities and to supporting each other as quality tennis players and young women. They noted that tennis is a lifelong sport and that they should enjoy it along with friends and family for years to come. They encouraged the young ladies to “pay it forward” by teaching others to play as they have been taught over the last season, and for some of the players, over many years.

Coach Lindsay Webb expressed the appreciation of the coaches and team to the supporters and families of the athletes. On her behalf and that of her other coaches, Murrie Bates, Jean Algeier, and Shannon Feinman, Coach Webb noted that it was difficult to adequately express how much it meant to the team to have the support and presence of their community. Gifts were presented to the coaches from the team. The players enjoyed sharing their championship trophies with the group as Quad-Rivers Conference Champions and James River District Champions. Coach Webb noted that every player made significant contributions to the team this year and that the coming year looked to be in shape to continue the strong winning streak from the last four seasons. She announced the following individual recognitions.

Pictured from left to right: Eliza Walker – Most Potential Award; Taylor Jones – Sportsmanship Award and special recognition as a post-season practice partner; Grace Algeier – first year varsity player and special recognition as a post-season practice partner; Helen Lin – Captain, Coaches Award; Meredith Feinman – Captain, Co-Most Valuable Player, Quad Rivers Conference Singles Champion and Player of the Year, Quad Rivers Conference Doubles Champion and Conference Doubles Team of the Year; McKenzie Sharpe – Most Improved Award; Calynn Trent – varsity letter recipient, first year varsity player ; Couper Webb – Captain, Co-Most Valuable Player, Quad Rivers Conference Singles Finalist, Quad Rivers Conference Doubles Team Champion and Conference Doubles Team of the Year.

The evening wrapped up with the players and the adults playing tennis together under the lights.