LMS Volleyball Off To Strong Start

LUNENBURG – The Lunenburg Middle School volleyball team is off to a strong start this year with several early victories on the young season.

LMS recently defeated Nottoway Middle School in three straight sets by the scores, 25-18, 25-14, and 25-18. Great team defense and great serves from A. Inzeo, K. Moody, and C. Williams provided enough firepower for the victory.

The LMS volleyball team also defeated Prince Edward in three straight sets by scores of 25-13, 25-18, and 25-12. Another great defensive effort and strong serves from C. Williams, A. Hoover, A. Inzeo, and K. Moody sealed the victory.

LMS Volleyball Schedule

9/14 Central – Home

9/19 Amelia – Away

9/26 Park View – Home

9/28 Wyatt – Away

10/3 Bluestone – Away

10/5 Powhatan – Away

10/10 Bluestone – Home

10/12 Nottoway – Away

10/17 Wyatt – Home

10/21 SSMSC Championship at East #1

*All regular season matches will begin at 4:30 p.m.