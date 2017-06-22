LGSA 3v3 Shootout Champions!

Charlotte County Youth Soccer U16s traveled to Bunny Field in South Hill on Saturday, June 17 to participate in the LGSA 3v3 Shootout Tournament. The team began play at 9 a.m. and landed their first victory of the day, the second victory would come in round two of play which advanced the CCYS group to the championship game in the afternoon. The group of six showed strong team work and played hard to walk away as the U16 3v3 Shootout Champions! The group payed tribute to their teammate John Whitlow, who was absent due to illness, by “breaking it down” after their medal presentation. Pictured here are team members, front row, left to right, Nathan Cabrera, Nipin Hennings and Isaac Napier; back row, left to right, Jason Williams, Jonnah Williams, Nathan Michaelson and Coach Cree Hennings.