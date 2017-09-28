Lewis Leads Eagles Past Randolph-Henry H.S.

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE – The Prince Edward Eagles traveled to Charlotte Court House last Friday night in a match-up of two teams with different early season directions. The Eagles are off to a great start and looked to pick up their fourth win of the season, while Randolph-Henry was looking to get in the win column. The Eagles continued their winning ways in a 55-40 victory over the Statesmen.

The game was high scoring, but after the first quarter when the score was 14-12 in favor of Prince Edward, it was never in doubt. Prince Edward scored again in the first quarter behind big plays from QB Zion Lewis and jumped ahead 21-12.

They added two more passing touchdowns in the early part of the second quarter and surged ahead 35-12.

Randolph-Henry showed some fight as Tyrik Beattie returned a kickoff into Prince Edward territory and Tyrie Blow-Tydings scored from 35 yards out to make the score 35-18.

Prince Edward answered that quickly as they returned the following kickoff to the Randolph-Henry 30-yard line and scored again.

A 26-yard touchdown run from Randolph-Henry’s Treymon Roberts made the score 42-26 before halftime, but the Eagles answered again to make the halftime score 49-26.

The Statesmen added another score late in the third quarter when Blow-Tydings scored from five yards out to make the score 49-32, but Prince Edward responded again with a 60-yard touchdown run and a 55-point night. A late R-H score made the final accounting 55-40.

Lewis had a huge night for the Eagles with 283 yards passing and five touchdowns. He also had 150 yards rushing on just six carries and a rushing touchdown.

Randolph-Henry (0-4) travels to face the Amelia Raiders on Friday at 7 p.m. while Prince Edward (4-1) gets the week off before facing Amelia.