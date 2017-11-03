Let Those Truckers Roll!

Southside Virginia Community College’s Truck Driving Training Program graduates from October 19, 2017. From left to right, front row: Shawn Allen (Farmville), Jonathan Wilmouth (Drakes Branch; also graduated from Diesel Tech), Robert Judy (Phenix), Jessie James, Sr. (Crewe); back row: Dennis Seay (Instructor), Doug Kemerer (Instructor), Wesley Drake (Lawrenceville), Jarrett Coleman (Amelia), Tim Redd (Meherrin), Latwaun Robinson (Prospect), Ron Burk-Bryan (Kenbridge), Duncan Quicke (TDTS Coordinator) and Kurtis Jones, Public Safety & Recruiting for Abilene Motor Carriers (Guest Speaker). The next class at Pickett Park begins November 6, 2017.