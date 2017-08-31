Late TD Pass Leads Eagles Over KW

FARMVILLE – The Prince Edward County High School’s varsity football team had a big start to their season on Friday night in getting a 52-46 win over King William.

Prince Edward was led by senior QB Zion Lewis who had a big touchdown pass of over thirty yards to Khalil Smith with time running out to give his team the win.

The game was close throughout and full of big plays as Rahme Marshall had a 68 yard touchdown run and teammate Rah’Quan Payne returned a kick 80 yards to put the Eagles up early on.

However, King William responded with several scores and took a 38-21 lead in the game at one point.

Lewis not only came through on offense, but his interception and return for a score helped cut the lead in the game to 38-27 and turned the momentum in the contest that went the way of the Eagles in the end.

The PE defense was led by Lewis and Tajh White who had 15 tackles on the night.

Prince Edward gets a big test this Friday as they travel to Altavista High School for a 7 pm kickoff.