Kenbridge Officials Approve Companion Water Meter Use

KENBRIDGE – Following recent discussions by Kenbridge Town Council members regarding the possibility of offering companion water meters for use by town residents, the group held a public hearing in Council chambers on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. There were no public comments during the public hearing and once the council members returned to regular session, a motion was made by Mike Bender and seconded by Ken Blackburn to approve a new companion meter ordinance for the town.

This will help town residents who want to use this additional meter when watering lawns and garden areas.

The topic was first brought up by council member Michael Bender who indicated that several citizens had asked him about possibly adding these meters. Many other localities allow companion water meters.

These residential companion meters are available to residents who have water and wastewater accounts with a town or locality and would like a second meter to measure outside water use separately.

Only water consumption charges apply to the residential companion meter, not wastewater charges since outside water does not enter the wastewater system. The residential companion meters are generally used for irrigation to homeowners and is not available for commercial applications in most places that allow them.