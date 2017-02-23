Joyce Newcomb Smith Obituary

Joyce Newcomb Smith, 72, of Phenix, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. She was the devoted wife of the late Nelson Ray Smith. Joyce was born in Charlotte County on May 10, 1944, daughter of the late Albert and Violet Newcomb. She was a member of Phenix Methodist Church and Childrey Baptist Church. She retired from General Electric after 24 years and enjoyed working with flowers, traveling, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Kelly Pugh and her husband, Jim Pugh of Charlotte Court House and Stacey Turner and her husband, Josh Turner of Louisa. She was the grandmother of five grandchildren: Scott Pugh, Caleb Turner, Kate Pugh, Laura Ruth Turner and Anna Turner. She is survived by her sisters Berta Childress of Phenix, Lois Harris of Halifax, Linda Lipscomb (Marvin) of Phenix and one brother, A.E. Newcomb (Ida), also of Phenix; a brother in law, Danny Bentley of Keysville and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dear friend, Diane Rigney (Linwood) of Brookneal. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Lucy Bentley and Lula Newcomb.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2017 at Phenix Methodist Church by the Rev. Josh Turner and the Rev. Mike Teixeira with interment to follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Charlotte Court House. The family will receive family and friends at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Jim and Kelly Pugh. Memorials may be made to Phenix Methodist Church. Funeral arrangements are by Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville.