Informational Meeting On Possible Intersection to be Held Next Week

By Crystal Vandegrift, Staff Writer

FARMVILLE – An informational meeting for the public on a possible roundabout and other street improvements for the intersection of High and Oak Streets and Griffin Blvd will be held at the Farmville town council chambers on February 16 at 6 p.m.

During their regular town council meeting in January, members approved to enter into a contract with the engineering firm of McCormick Taylor. The firm is expected to present its findings to the council this summer.

The study is proposed to cost $44,000 with half of the payment coming from the Town and the other half from Longwood University.

“It’s very gracious of Longwood to agree to pay for half of the study,” said Farmville Mayor David Whitus.

Longwood’s Chief of Staff Justin Pope was in attendance at the town council meeting and said, “We’re looking forward to working with you, and we appreciate the opportunity.”

According to Longwood officials, the roundabout is part of the university’s Master Plan.

According to the proposal to the town, the intersection study will include:

•Count existing pedestrian, bike and vehicular traffic at the intersection of High St., Griffin Blvd. and Oak St. for 12 hours each day during two consecutive weekdays.

•Analyze and compare a traditional realigned, signalized intersection at this location with a roundabout.

• Prepare and conduct a Community Meeting to present the results, collect and respond to comments obtained at the meeting and document all public input.

•Application for grant submittal to VDOT by the end of September 2017.