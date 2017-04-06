Green Bay Man in Custody After Six-Hour Standoff

A Green Bay, Va., man is now in custody following his surrender to law enforcement following a six-hour standoff at his residence. Walter T. Dillard, 35, is being held at the Piedmont Regional Jail without bond.

The incident began the afternoon of Wednesday (March 29), when the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Dillard’s residence in the 3700 block of Bethel Church Road in Green Bay to execute a search warrant from an ongoing investigation related to an incident that occurred Monday, March 27, 2017. Dillard refused to comply with the sheriff’s deputies and retreated to a bedroom where he barricaded himself and his wife inside.

The sheriff’s deputies on scene immediately removed two children from inside the residence. The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office then established a perimeter around the house for the safety of nearby residents and for responding law enforcement. State and local police responded to the scene to assist with the incident, to include negotiating with Dillard to release his wife and to surrender. During the course of the standoff, Dillard discharged a weapon from inside the house.

After several hours, the wife exited the residence. Shortly after 12 a.m., Thursday (March 31), Dillard surrendered to the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office and was taken into custody without further incident.

Dillard was charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and one misdemeanor count of reckless handling of a firearm. He was also charged with one felony count of firing a weapon from a vehicle in connection with Monday’s incident.

No individuals were injured in this incident.