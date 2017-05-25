Fuqua Tradition Continues

- Home
Fuqua School’s Class of 2017 continued the tradition, “Retracing Their Steps.” After commencement practice, the soon-to-be graduates took a trip back down to the lower school. Each senior took a final walk around the lower school while the faculty cheered and the students looked up where they will be soon. Pictured are Charlotte Townsend and Chaundra Jones.
