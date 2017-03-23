Framed Jersey Presented to Colton Osborne’s Parents

The Randolph-Henry High School baseball program, including head coach, J.R. Allen, Joshua Barmoy, Eddie Pyle, Mark Heintzleman and the entire staff, along with the R-HHS athletic department, presented Eddie and Teresa Osborne, parents of Colton Osborne, with his jersey, framed, during a special bench dedication ceremony held Thursday, March 16. The jersey was presented by head baseball coach, J.R. Allen. Colton Osborne, who lost his life in a recent tragic ATV accident, was a member of the Randolph-Henry High School baseball team for five seasons. The bench dedication was a recent effort by the Charlotte County Varsity Patriots football team. The bench can be seen at the front entrance of the baseball/football fields at Randolph-Henry High School. (See photos and story on the bench dedication inside today’s Messenger). Staff photos by April Hall