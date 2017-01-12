Fire Destroys Victoria Home

Local fire departments battle home blaze, freezing temps

VICTORIA – Victoria Fire and Rescue responded to an early morning structure fire on Sunday morning just off of Tidewater Avenue near the intersection of W. 8th Street in Victoria.

Kenbridge Fire Department also responded to the house fire in order to help out and extinguish the fire that unfortunately ended in a total loss of the home.

The two groups battled freezing conditions and ice covered roads to respond to the blaze and were able to put the fire out with no injuries to residents or to any of the firefighters who responded. Despite the efforts from both local departments, the house was a total loss.

Victoria Fire and Rescue Chief Rodney Newton said that the fire is believed to have started in an area of the home where a wood stove and chimney are located.

The residents at the home have suffered the loss of personal items and clothing during this fire and a Go Fund Me account has been set up on Facebook for anyone interested in helping them out.