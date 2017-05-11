Farmville PD to Hold Bicycle Rodeo and Safety Day

FARMVILLE – On Saturday June 10, 2017, the Farmville Police Department and Virginia State Park Police will join with VFW Post 7059 to sponser a Bicycle Rodeo and Safety Day. Officers from both departments and members of VFW Post 7059 will be at the Farmville Community Marketplace located at 213 North Street from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., providing bicycle safety instructions, proper park trail riding etiquette and free bicycle helmets for children (while supplies last). Police Officers and VFW Members will also be cooking hotdogs for the kids. For more information on this event, please contact Detective Sergeant David Ragland.