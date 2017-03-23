EMS Merger Continues To Move Forward

The merger of Victoria Fire and Rescue with Kenbridge Emergency Squad continues to progress according to information presented at the Victoria Town Council meeting last week.

Victoria Fire and Rescue Assistant Fire Chief H. Chris Garrett was at the meeting and offered information noting that the merger of the two emergency services groups is moving forward.

According to Mr. Garrett, Kenbridge Rescue Squad has turned the merger information over to an attorney to finalize the necessary paperwork and procedures for this to take place.

He also said that the two groups were prepared for the merger and that there will be no difference in the care provided for the citizens of Lunenburg County in all of the areas designated to be covered by the organization.

There are also no expected additional expenses to either the town or the county at this time as a result of the merger.