Eagles Still Soaring with Blowout Win Over Dukes

FARMVILLE – Following two big early season wins over King William and Altavista, most people expected the Prince Edward Eagles varsity football squad to move to 3-0 on the year as they hosted Cumberland last Friday night. Those prognostications were correct as the Eagles cruised to a 48-19 win after some initial resistance from the Dukes.

The Dukes jumped out to an early 13-0 lead in the first quarter after an early offensive touchdown and an interception return for a defensive score.

From there, the Eagles took over as Aneal Walker had a kick return into the Cumberland red zone and J’Sean Dupuy scored from 12 yards out to put PE on the board.

After an interception by the Eagles defense, Dupuy scored his second running touchdown of the day and PE actually took the lead back just before the start of the second quarter.

Rahme Marshall put the Eagles up for good with a touchdown run that gave his team a 21-13 halftime lead.

Dupuy added his third score of the game with a 10-yard touchdown in the third quarter and his fourth on a 20-yard run that gave PE a 35-13 lead.

Jarrell Robinson got into the scoring act early in the fourth quarter Marshall scored his second touchdown of the game on a 70 yard run. Cumberland added a late touchdown to account for the final score of the game.

Prince Edward will take on the Bluestone Barons this week in an attempt to reach 4-0 on the season.