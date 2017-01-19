County Administrator Contract Renewed

Some Citizens Say Change is Needed

By Crystal Vandegrift, Staff Writer

FARMVILLE – The Prince Edward Board of Supervisors held a closed session meeting last Tuesday to discuss renewing County Administrator Wade Barlett’s contract. Bartlett has served as County Administrator since 2007.

Following the meeting, it was announced that Barlett’s contract would be renewed. The board’s personnel committee will now meet to discuss the details of Bartlett’s contract. Bartlett’s contract is set to expire at the end of February. Board Chairman Robert Jones noted during the board’s regular open meeting that a vote would be taken soon to make sure the county continues to operate smoothly during contract discussions.

During the Public Participation part of last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Rice resident Kenneth Jackson suggested a public session to weigh in on Bartlett’s contract renewal. “We as citizens need and deserve an administrator who can actually bring us into a productive and prosperous 21st century,” said Jackson.

Another resident, Bemeche’ Hicks, questioned Bartlett’s performance over the years saying, “Why has our county infrastructure and economic growth not grown to meet the demands of the citizens and for the 21st century? The county needs and will benefit from a change in administration.”